Kamala sends instant karma to Trump at Wisconsin rally

Vice president Kamala Harris spoke to an enthusiastic crowd on July 23 in Wisconsin at her first campaign rally. She served what many believed is exactly what Trump deserved in his speech, speaking about how in her line of work as a public prosecutor in the past she was used to dealing with criminals.

“I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type,” she said.

She said that the November election boiled down to “a choice between freedom and chaos.”

Harris received nomination support from Democratic delegates yesterday opening up the chance to become the party’s nominee.

“In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week. We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead.”

The Harris campaign received a huge boost on July 22, raising $100 million in 36 hours after Joe Biden announced that he would be withdrawing from the race.

The campaign also managed to recruit 58,000 new volunteers as it revised its campaign slogan to “Harris for President”.

Biden had said on the same day that although the name at the top of the ticket had changed, the mission hadn’t changed at all. “Trump is still a danger to the community. He’s a danger to the nation.”

At the rally, the crowd was vocal and enthusiastic, chanting “Kamala! Kamala!”, during her speech.

Harris spoke about her policies and what she would be addressing if she were to be elected President in the coming election; child poverty, union rights, affordable healthcare and giving Americans the opportunity to ‘retire with dignity’.

She also said that she would be focusing on gun control laws and access to abortion, because “we must trust women to make decisions about their own body.”

Because we are a people-powered campaign,” she said. “That is how you know we will be a people-first presidency.”

“We have to remember the shoulders on which we stand — generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom. And now, Wisconsin, the baton is in our hands,” Harris said.

According to the latest national poll from Reuters and Ipsos, Harris has a two point lead over Trump, hovering at 44% to Trump’s 42%.

Meanwhile Trump described his new nemesis, in an interview with reporters as a radical left person. “She’s a radical left person, but this country doesn’t want a radical left person to destroy it.”