With Joe Biden out of the race, Democrats are now saying Donald Trump is too old

Democrats are now saying Donald Trump is too old to run as a presidential candidate. This newfound confidence by Democrats to call out nominees that are older in age seems to have come about after 81-year old Joe Biden announced his exit from the presidential race on Sunday.

At 78 years old, Donald Trump is now the oldest person ever to run for office in the United States. Democrat group Occupy Democrats posted on X, “Donald Trump is 78 years old and in a state of profound cognitive decline. He should end his campaign immediately.”

Another group, Republicans Against Trump said that a prediction made by Nikki Haley some time ago holds true; “The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the one who wins the election.

Kamala Harris’s campaign spokesperson said in an interview with Newsweek that the American people were right to be concerned. “….that the Republican Party has nominated Donald Trump, a 78-year-old convicted criminal who has spent decades screwing over working people and now wants to destroy our democracy, ban abortion and only cares about himself.”

Legislative affairs programme director at George Washington university, Dr Casey Burgat said that Harris was more comfortable communicating with energy and youthfulness than both Biden and Trump.

Burgat said that Harris would likely capitalize on her relative youthfulness as compared to Biden or Trump to make a case with the younger generation, using all her energy and vigour, which is something the latter two don’t have.

“Democrats are going to immediately flip the script of what we’ve heard Republicans say about Biden, now that Trump is the older candidate for President in history. Whether it’s Kamala Harris or others, that will be a case to make for voters, this is a 24/7 job, mental acuity is a big factor in it.”

“Fifty-nine is not young in the general population sense, but it’s relative comparison that does the damage, 59 is not the going-on-80 that Trump is, and it’s definitely not the going-on-82 that Biden was. The difference between the two is where she can draw her advantage,” said Burgat.

Experts say Trump also has a history of heart disease and obesity, in addition he has not shared any updated bloodwork or other health information during his campaign in order to help medical experts assess his health risks.

All he had given was a vague letter from his primary care physician Bruce A.Aronwald last November saying that he was in excellent physical and mental health.

The age of the presidential candidates has been a big point of contention in this year’s race with of course the focus now shifting to Trump, as Harris is 59 which is seen as very acceptable by many.

A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll said that 60% of Americans said Trump is too old for another term as president, including 82% of Democrats, 65% Independents and 29% Republicans.

Presidential candidates are not required to release their medical records by law.