For Duke’s track and field and cross country teams, Amina Maatoug breaks more records

ByNidhi

December 29, 2023
Maatoug

Amina Maatoug’s story thread is a vivid standout in the Duke athletic fabric for 2023. Maatoug’s career took off in her sophomore year on the Duke cross country and track and field teams, adding even more glory to an already incredible first year.

Her capabilities were evident as she placed fifth in the NCAA Outdoor Championships and tenth in the NCAA Cross Country Championships, respectively.

During all of these victories, Maatoug broke countless school records and established new standards for herself. In addition to demonstrating her unique talent, her quick ascent to prominence in track and field in 2023 also brought a brilliant spark to the fabric of Duke’s athletic history.

Amina Maatoug had already established herself as a powerful runner before coming to Duke. The 21-year-old, who is from Leiden, the Netherlands, had won the esteemed title of Dutch U20 Cross Country National Champion for 2021.

Maatoug on track

At the 2022 Virginia Invitational, she ran her first race as a Blue Devil and won an amazing gold medal in the 5k, demonstrating her tremendous potential on the track. Everyone concerned knew that this was just the beginning of the Dutch phenomenon, with a bright future full of further triumphs and accomplishments.

Amina Maatoug’s rise to prominence in the running community was only beginning, and she would go on to make a lasting impression on the sports world.

Head Coach; “I think the sky’s the limit [for] what she can do,”  an article from dukechronicle.com

Maatoug lit a trail through cross country in his incredible first season as a Blue Devil, sparking a meteoric ascent in both indoor and outdoor track and field. The climax? An incredible fifth-place finish in the 5000m finals at the NCAA Championships marked a new chapter in Durham’s history.

Before this victory, Maatoug had broken four more program marks in the mile, the distance medley relay, the 1500m, and the 3000m, igniting the track with unparalleled zeal. All of this happened in Maatoug’s first year at Durham, and the historic effort in the 5000m finals set a new program record in addition to being a personal best.

