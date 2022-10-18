Former President Duterte tackles life, politics with grandson in Davao City

- Advertisement -

Former President Rodrigo Duterte had a heart-to-heart chat with his grandson, Rodrigo S. Duterte II, at his residence here recently.

Mr. Duterte also met Rodrigo II’s father, Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte.

The three-generation Dutertes discussed life and politics as the clan patriarch urged his grandson to keep his options open before deciding whether to join politics or be a private citizen.

Rodrigo II has participated in several activities in behalf of his father.

Rep. Duterte urged his son to involve himself more in serving the people of this city who have been giving so much trust and confidence to the Duterte brand of public service for decades

