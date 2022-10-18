Serial killer suspect arrested in the US

- Advertisement -

Police in the US says they arrested a suspected serial killer who might have taken six lives and that the arrest was made while the killer was on the hunt for another victim.

Additionally, according to the police, the apparent serial killer’s method of operation made it highly likely that he would be apprehended.

On Saturday, Stockton police announced an arrest with the Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden saying, “We are sure we stopped another killing.”

In the US, there are nine active serial killers who are still at large today.

It’s estimated that there are between 25 and 50 active serial killers lurking in the USA at any given time, prowling the streets and highways in search of their next possible victim.

There are a number of other serial killers who are perhaps even more terrifying because

they have never been apprehended.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was allegedly arrested at 2 a.m. on Saturday while “out hunting” for a seventh victim and “on a mission to kill,” according to police. Brownlee was pulled over for driving while wearing dark clothing, a black face mask around his neck, and carrying a gun. He was also close to a park where he would have probably been hunting for his next victim. More information is awaited, but according to Stockton police, Brownlee has a criminal record and has lived in a number of towns close to Stockton. He has lived in Stockton for a “long time,” according to The Sacramento Bee. According to the Bee, Brownlee’s last known residence was an apartment at Knickerbocker Drive and Tam O’Shanter Drive, which is close to one of the murders, the killing of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez that took place on August 30.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was allegedly arrested at 2 a.m. on Saturday while “out hunting” for a seventh victim and “on a mission to kill,” according to police.

In an 18-month killing spree in the Stockton and Oakland regions, Brownlee is charged with shooting dead six men and injuring a woman.

- Advertisement 2-

Read More News:

Related Posts