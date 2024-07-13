D’Vontaye Mitchell: Black man’s death leads to hotel staff termination

Several employees of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee have been terminated following the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell, a Black man who died after being pinned down by hotel security guards.

The incident was partially captured on witness video, prompting widespread outrage and an internal investigation by Aimbridge Hospitality, the operator of the hotel.

“The conduct we observed from several associates on June 30 violated our policies and procedures and does not reflect our values as an organization or the behaviours we expect from our associates….. Following a review of their actions, their employment has been terminated. We will continue our independent investigation and do everything we can to support law enforcement with their investigation into this tragic incident.”

While the exact number of employees fired remains unclear, it is known that the security guards involved in the incident were initially suspended pending the investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Department has referred four charges of felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death. Since July 5, they have been consulting with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, but a decision has yet to be made, according to Sgt. Efrain Cornejo of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The tragic sequence of events began when Mitchell, 43, allegedly caused a disturbance at the Hyatt Regency. Security guards escorted him out, and a video shared on social media shows Mitchell being pinned to the ground. In the footage, Mitchell can be heard grunting and pleading with the guards, repeatedly saying “please” and “I’m sorry.”

D’Vontaye Mitchell: White vs. Black, again?

One guard, appearing to be White, is heard instructing Mitchell to “Stay down” and “Stop fighting,” while others, who appear to be people of colour, hold him down. The same guard addresses onlookers, saying, “This is what happens when you go into the ladies’ room.”

When police arrived at the scene, Mitchell was unresponsive and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts. The police have not disclosed what led to Mitchell’s encounter with the security guards or the timeline of the officers’ arrival.

This incident has reignited discussions about the use of force, particularly against people of colour, by police and those in authority roles.

The public’s scrutiny of such actions remains intense, nearly four years after the nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Termination justified

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the Mitchell family, condemned the actions of the security personnel. “The decision to fire the Hyatt security personnel highlights how unjustified D’Vontaye’s death truly was,” Crump stated.

“After viewing the video from inside the hotel with the DA’s office, it is completely understandable and appropriate that these personnel have been fired for their assault, battery, and excessive force on D’Vontaye, which led to his death.”

The investigation continues as the community seeks justice for D’Vontaye Mitchell and calls for accountability in the wake of this tragic loss.

Source: Hotel operator fires ‘hotel associates’ involved in the death of Black man pinned to the ground

