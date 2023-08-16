Hollywood icons Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa devastated by Maui wildfires

Actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa have risen as beacons of compassion and empathy. Expressing their profound anguish in the wake of the Maui catastrophe, the two charismatic icons have embarked on a mission to rally aid for the affected residents.

Two compassionate icons: Dwayne and Momoa

In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson, the former WWE icon turned Hollywood luminary, couldn’t conceal his sorrow as he spoke of the “destruction and devastation” that has befallen their beloved Hawaiian paradise. “Hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking,”

Johnson lamented, vowing to channel his pain into tangible assistance. Urging supporters worldwide to lend a helping hand, Johnson divulged his connection with the Hawaii Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization actively aiding the crisis on the ground.

Jason Momoa, renowned for his roles in the “Aquaman” and “Fast & Furious” films, joined his fellow actor in this rallying cry. Born in Honolulu, Momoa advised tourists to refrain from visiting the island in its current state of turmoil.

Posting images from local organization ‘Āina Momona that poignantly illustrate the disaster’s impact, Momoa’s call to action resonated far and wide. The outpouring of support and donations, he remarked, showcased the unity of the community during this time of desperation.

Tragedy

Tragedy struck Maui with a brutal force, with Maui County officials updating the grim death toll to a staggering 93 lives lost, marking this as the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. The flames that swept through the island left Lahaina in ruins, reducing 271 structures to ashes, including the iconic Front Street, a hub of bustling eateries, shops, and enterprises.

As the nation grapples with this unprecedented catastrophe, Hawaii attorney general Anne E. Lopez has launched a comprehensive investigation into the disaster’s handling, aiming to scrutinize the decision-making processes and policies that unfolded before, during, and after the catastrophic event.

Icons offering hope and support

Amidst the devastation, the Hollywood stars’ rallying cries serve as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, compassion and unity can blaze brighter than the fiercest fires, offering hope and support to those in need.

