Nick Jonas remembers ‘surprisingly difficult’ time from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is reminiscing about a special memory from his wedding day. The “Jealous” singer, aged 30, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, aged 41, got married after a five-month engagement in July 2018, celebrating their union in an elaborate multi-day affair in India, Priyanka’s home country.

In a conversation with PEOPLE while discussing his collaboration with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Jonas fondly recalled moments from his wedding weekend, expressing that he has numerous cherished memories from the event.

Nik Jonas and different cultures

One recollection that stuck with him was of a traditional Indian ritual at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. He described a unique tradition where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members, engaging in a playful competition to place a garland on each other.

Nick Jonas noted the challenge of this game, especially considering his and Priyanka’s competitive natures. The side of the family that successfully places the garland first is considered more dominant. Despite the competitive spirit, he emphasized that this game fosters a sense of pride among family members and serves as a heartwarming way for both families to connect.

Christian and Hindu ceremonies

The couple initially exchanged vows in a Western wedding ceremony in India on December 1, 2018, officiated by the groom’s father. They followed this with a traditional Hindu ceremony the following day and hosted several wedding receptions.

Reflecting on both ceremonies, Jonas expressed surprise at how similar different religions can be and how the ceremonies themselves are deeply meaningful. He highlighted the importance of connecting with their families and with each other through these ceremonies.

Welcoming Malti

Since their wedding, the “Sucker” singer and the star of “Quantico” became parents to their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie. Malti was born on January 15, 2022, although she spent the first few months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Thankfully, she was able to come home just in time for Mother’s Day in May.

