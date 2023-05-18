Dwayne Johnson opens up about overcoming mental health struggles

Dwayne Johnson said he has had “three bouts of depression” to date and opened up about his mental health struggles. Speaking during a podcast interview with The Pivot he said that the first time he went through depression was after a shoulder injury ended his football career at the University of Miami.

“I didn’t want to go to school. I was ready to leave. I left school, I didn’t take any midterms and I just left. But the interesting thing, at that time, I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there. Wasn’t going to any of the team meetings. Wasn’t participating in anything.”

He said the second bout his him when he divorced his wife Dany Garcia. But this time around he was more prepared and reached out to loved ones. That was in 2008 though he still didn’t quite understand that it was a mental health issue.

Dwayne On His Struggles

Johnson, affectionately known as “The Rock,” has made it a mission to promote open conversations about mental wellness. Taking to his Instagram account, he encouraged others to openly discuss their struggles, emphasizing that seeking support is an essential step toward healing.

Having personally navigated through his own emotional journey, Johnson highlighted the importance of developing the necessary tools to confront mental pain head-on.

Reflecting on past attitudes, he recognized that discussions around mental health were often avoided, particularly among men. However, Johnson emphasized that harboring pain in silence is detrimental, urging individuals to share their burdens and seek help.

Opening up about the loss of friends to suicide, Johnson’s message carried a powerful plea to those grappling with their own mental wellness.

He stressed the significance of reaching out to someone, emphasizing that despite the overwhelming darkness one may feel, they are never alone. Johnson’s personal journey serves as an inspiration, encouraging others to find the courage to speak up and seek assistance.

Dwayne Johnson said throughout his hardships in life, his saving grace has always been his daughters, Ava Raine, Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

“You look at them and you realise, ‘Well I mean, really this is what it’s al about.’”

