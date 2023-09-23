Earn $2,500 for Watching Netflix’s Hit Series

Do you ever find yourself stuck in the endless loop of Netflix series, debating which one to binge-watch next? Well, here’s some thrilling news: your next Netflix binge could be your ticket to a fat paycheck! Online Casinos is on the hunt for the ultimate binge-watcher and they’re willing to pay a generous $2,500 for the job.

Netflix binge-watch and earn

This exciting opportunity has been sparked by the age-old question: What’s the most binge-worthy show on Netflix? With countless options and passionate fans, the debate rages on. Online Casinos aims to put this question to rest by appointing a lucky individual to watch and judge Netflix’s top hits, settling the score once and for all.

The chosen binge aficionado will walk away with a hefty $2,500 reward, a sum that includes a $500 budget for snacks and a Netflix subscription if they aren’t already subscribed. The mission? Over the course of a month, watch three of Netflix’s most iconic series: “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday.”

But here’s where it gets exciting: the binge-watching champ won’t just be passively watching; they’ll be meticulously grading each show on a scale of 1 to 10. Criteria include how addictive the series is, how easily one falls into the binge-watching trance, the likelihood of wanting to re-watch the show, and how satisfying the grand finale is.

With a grand total of 51 episodes to devour, amounting to nearly 50 hours of riveting content, the $2,500 prize equates to an impressive $50 per hour spent on Netflix.

The chosen victor will be randomly selected by the glorious National Binge Day on September 25th. Upon selection, they’ll receive an initial $500 to fund their Netflix subscription and fuel their snack stash. Then, the real work begins.

Binge watching

The binge-watching superstar will have until October 25th to craft their comprehensive reviews of the three shows. Once the reviews are in, the eagerly awaited $2,000 payment will be promptly delivered via the convenience of PayPal.

So, mark your calendars, clear your schedules, and prepare for the binge-watching challenge of a lifetime. With $2,500 on the line, the title of Netflix’s most bingeable show hangs in the balance. Will “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” or “Wednesday” emerge victorious? The decision is yours to make, and the paycheck is waiting!

