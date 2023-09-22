Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their children

Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas for wrongfully detaining their children. She filed a lawsuit in Manhattan on September 21 requesting that her children, Willa who is 3 years old and her 14-month-old child known as D be returned to England.

The complaint states that Joe Jonas should return the children and the legal team is calling for the “immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

Turner said that the couple had previously agreed that their permanent home would be in England in 2022 and sold their Miami house. She then went on to start filming the Joan mini-series this summer.

Jonas who has more free time during the day as he tours with the Jonas brothers was supposed to let the girls join him temporarily in the US.

However after he filed for divorce on September 5, he had a change of heart and refused to stick to the original plan.

Turner in court

The court documents state that; “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

The court documents also states that their children “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life” in England which also states they anticipated closing on a new home this December for which they’d been in contract negotiations on purchasing.

Jonas lawyers have confirmed on September 19 that he will not be consenting for his daughter to move to England nor will he be surrendering their passports to their mother.

Their divorce announcement caught everyone by surprise as they tied in the knot in 2019 after three years of dating. They posted a joint statement on social media at the time explaining the end of their marriage stating that it was a joint decision and they have decided to part amicably.

