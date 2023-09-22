Prince William: Low-key New York tour vs. Prince Harry’s terrible paparazzi ordeal

The recent visit of Prince William to New York City brought a refreshing contrast to the royal narrative, sparking discussions of “class vs. crass” in comparison to his brother Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s headline-grabbing visit last May.

Prince William arrived in the city for a series of royal engagements, with the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit taking center stage. The 41-year-old royal founded the prestigious Earthshot Prize, a platform dedicated to discovering innovative solutions to combat the pressing issues brought about by climate change.

“When Harry and Meghan swept into New York last May, they flew in on a private jet and brought with them all the baggage and complaints they’d been carting around for years,” one observer noted. Almost as if on cue, Harry and Meghan’s visit climaxed with a purported two-hour high-speed chase through the streets of Manhattan—a chase that, to anyone even vaguely familiar with the city, seemed improbable at best. What drama.”

In contrast, Prince William’s visit exuded simplicity and a commitment to the causes he holds dear. He chose to take a commercial flight eschewing the extravagance often associated with royalty. On the morning of the summit, he ventured out for a run in Central Park, anonymously blending in with the crowd of New Yorkers engaged in their morning routines.

Royal commentator Andersen pointed out that there are valuable lessons that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can glean from the unassuming visit of Prince William.

“By contrast, William was sticking to the script, focusing not on himself, but on climate change—the cause he journeyed to the U.S. to promote,” Andersen remarked. “A little decorum and self-restraint are things Harry and Meghan could learn from William and Kate, but that’s not what the Sussexes are all about.”

“William’s visit seems to be quite understated in comparison to the glitz and glamour that greeted Harry and Meghan when they went to New York,” Andersen observed.

“And that’s probably a sign of William trying to focus on what’s important—it’s not about William, it’s about the cause. You get an impression with Harry and Meghan that it’s not about the cause, it’s about them.”

The photo above is from a YouTube Screengrab