Eating chocolate or cheese everyday won’t damage your health, says expert

Mention the word chocolate or cheese and most of us feel guilty about eating it if we are trying to stay healthy. But nutritionists say you can actually eat both provided you eat it in a certain way.

Registered dietitian and nutrition coach Lauren Armstrong says the first thing to do is to eliminate that guilty feeling when you indulge in these foods and don’t associate food with good and bad foods.

Armstrong says the emphasis should be on portion control with a view to looking at food as fuel for your body. Instead of thinking abou what you can’t eat, focus instead on foods you do like and take pleasure in eating them, that will make you less stressed about food.

Eat in moderation

If you want a single serving of potato chips, cheese or chocolate, make sure it’s one to two ounces.

Also make sure the ingredients are as natural as possible. For example you can have chocolate covered fruit if you want to incorporate fruit into your chocolate treat. Also eating berries like strawberries, blueberries and raspberries help lower the risk of cardiac issues and type 2 diabetes and they have plenty of polyphenols and antioxidants.

Go for mini bags of chips instead of king size or jumbo and party pack sizes as that makes portion control much easier.

Also remember cheese is not your enemy, contrary to popular belief cheese has the following vitamins and minerals; Vitamin A, B6, B12, D and K, calcium, potassium, zinc and magnesium. But it’s important to measure the amounts as it is also high in fat and salt.

The American Heart Association recommends 3 cups of fat-free or low fat dairy foods a day. This includes milk, yoghurt and cheese.

Split your dessert

If you’re going out on a date or with a friend for dinner, you can always opt to share a dessert when dining out.

You can do the same with bigger portions of food too, that way you get to eat your favourite food without overeating or eating too large a portion of food.

If you’re eating alone don’t force yourself to finish the entire portion, ask for a takeout container and enjoy your leftovers the next day.

