Eco-Friendly Baby Products- How One Brand Is Leading The Way

As parents, we all want the best for our babies. From their nutrition to their sleep and playtime, we want to ensure that they are safe and happy. But have you ever stopped to consider the environmental impact of the baby products we use?

Traditional baby products, such as disposable diapers and plastic baby bottles, can have a significant impact on the environment. Millions of tons of them end up in landfills or oceans, contributing to pollution and other environmental issues. In addition, traditional baby products may contain harmful chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin or ingested, posing a risk to babies’ health.

Singapore-based company Evorie is at the forefront of the eco-friendly and sustainable baby products market. Founded in 2016 by two mothers who recognized the need for safer, non-toxic and environmentally friendly baby products, Evorie offers a range of sustainable and non-toxic baby products, including reusable diapers, glass or stainless steel baby bottles, and natural baby skincare products.

Environmental Impact of Traditional Baby Products

Disposable diapers and plastic baby bottles are major contributors to pollution and other environmental issues. They take hundreds of years to decompose and end up in landfills or oceans, harming wildlife and their habitats. In addition, traditional baby products may contain harmful chemicals such as BPA, phthalates and lead, which can be absorbed through the skin or ingested, posing a risk to babies’ health.

Evorie’s Sustainable Products

Evorie’s range of sustainable baby products is made from non-toxic materials and designed to be reusable and long-lasting, making them a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional baby products. Some of the benefits of Evorie’s products include:

1. Reusable

Evorie’s reusable diapers and glass or stainless-steel baby bottles are designed to be used multiple times, reducing waste and saving money in the long run.

2. Non-Toxic

All of Evorie’s products are made from non-toxic materials, ensuring that babies are not exposed to harmful chemicals.

3. Sustainable

Evorie’s products are made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo and glass, and are designed to be long-lasting, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

4. Easy to Clean

Evorie’s reusable diapers and glass or stainless steel baby bottles are easy to clean and maintain, making them a convenient and practical choice for parents.

The Use of Tritan Plastic

Evorie uses Tritan, a strong and safe plastic, in some of its products, including its glass baby bottles. Tritan is a BPA-free, phthalate-free, and lead-free plastic that is durable, dishwasher-safe, and shatter-resistant. Unlike traditional plastic, Tritan does not contain any harmful chemicals that can leach into food or beverages. This makes Tritan a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic.

Social Responsibility and Recognition

Evorie is committed to social responsibility and is actively involved in initiatives to promote sustainability and environmental awareness. The company has won multiple awards for its innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, including the prestigious Singapore Good Design Mark and the Singapore Sustainability Awards.

Evorie is a shining example of a company that is committed to providing eco-friendly and sustainable products for babies and young children. Its non-toxic and reusable products not only promote sustainability but also prioritize babies’ health. By choosing Evorie’s products, parents can make a positive impact on the environment and support companies that prioritize sustainability and social responsibility. With the increasing awareness of the impact of consumer choices, it’s companies like Evorie that are leading the way.

Website: www.evoriemoment.com

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/evorie.sg

Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/evorie.sg

Official hashtags: #Evorie #EvorieSg #EnjoyEvorieMoment

