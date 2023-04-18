Singapore Company Speco Launches World’s First Smart Sanitiser, Combines Breakthrough Hygiene Technology with Smart Technology

In the face of an ongoing pandemic, it has become increasingly important for individuals to identify effective ways of sanitising their surroundings and protecting themselves from harmful bacteria and germs. With indoor work environments and homes being two of the places where people spend a significant amount of their time, the need for reliable sanitisation solutions has become more pressing than ever before.

A First For Speco

Speco understands that. An Invironment Protection company, Speco is always making waves to create newer, breakthrough technology to keep people safe from viruses, bacteria, and other types of invisible dangers. This includes their antiviral coating known as the Speco Proprietary Active Ingredient, which is tested by independent accredited Singapore labs, and registered with the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA) under the Quaternary Ammonium Compound (QAC) category. Now, with that revolutionary technology, Speco is releasing the first smart sanitiser available in the world, the Speco Ion.

The new device is developed to automate disinfection and make daily and regular sanitisation easier and more accessible for all homes and offices. Combining air purification and sanitisation in a single compact device, it is the world’s first dual air purifier and sanitiser. The settings of the Speco Ion can be set by the users to monitor the device performance and can be plugged into a smart home ecosystem through Google Home and Alexa. Making daily and regular sanitisation easy to plan in the offices and at homes, Speco Ion helps automate hygiene routines in people’s daily lives.

More From Speco

This new technology as perfected by Speco is also made special with the company’s commitment to sustainability, with the goal to make this green technology accessible to every household. The company’s high standards of social and environmental performances are seen from the company’s product design, and all company products are ISO-lab certified to be non-cytoxicm safe for inhalation and long -term exposure.

The device is the first of the Speco+ series that will revolutionise the way people think about home health and hygiene, including the Speco Kit and Speco Wave, as well as a series of Speco+ Care Packs. It looks to extend its range towards anti-dengue, pet hygiene, and also probiotics, so as to cover the needs of people from everyone from home.

- Advertisement -

The Speco Ion may be experienced at the Speco Singapore showroom at 79 Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-01, Singapore 139955. For more information, please go to www.speco.sg or to www.shop.speco.sg.

Website: www.speco.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/specosg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/specosg

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/speco-singapore

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts

No related posts.