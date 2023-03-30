Ed Sheeran gets candid about his health

Ed Sheeran recently spoke up about how he has a disordered eating habit and encouraged people to talk about it.

“I have a real eating problem. I’m a real binge eater. I’m a binge-everything. But I’m now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously.”

“There’s certain things that as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable. It’s good to be honest… because so many [men] do the same thing and hide it.”

According to experts binge eating disorder is very common. National Eating Disorders Association chief policy and strategy officer Chevese Turner said that most people with this disorder are at a healthy weight, overweight or have fluctuating weight unlike other disorders where they are commonly underweight.

Ed And Self-Conscious Tendencies

“We tend to as a community, as a culture, look at people who are in higher weight bodies as having no control: They’re disgusting, They don’t take care of themselves. It’s just one myth on top of the other. That allows for a disconnect in terms of this is a serious mental health disorder that’s going on.”

“We haven’t done a good job of really elevating the other disorders to allow the general public to understand that they, too are very critical in terms people’s health and people die from all eating disorders,” she said.

Ed Sheeran said that he found himself doing what Elton John spoke about in this book referring to his self-conscious tendencies.

“I’m self conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you’re getting compared to every other pop star. I was in the One Direction wave and I’m like, Well, why don’t i have a six pack?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.’ Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. All there people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, ‘Well, why am I so …fat?”

“The help isn’t a button that is pressed, where you’re automatically OK. It is something that will always be there and just has to be managed.”

But in the end Sheeran spoke about his mental health stating, “We’re so grateful to be alive.”

