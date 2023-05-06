Ed Sheeran says friendship with Taylor Swift is like ‘therapy’

Success has been following good friends Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift and their friendship has bloomed over the years.

Speaking in a recent interview, Sheeran talked about how he and Swift like to confide in one another especially when it comes to problems they can relate to.

“I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she’s one of the only people that actually truly understands where I’m at,” Sheeran told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about.”

Swift Understands Ed Sheeran

“I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it,” he continued. “

Both singers have known each other since 2012 and have collaborated together. The Perfect singer contacted Swift’s manager to arrange a meeting in Nashville when he found out that Swift had written his lyrics on her arm at one of his shows in Australia.

- Advertisement -

Following that, they worked together writing several songs. They also performed together as well.

Sheeran is grateful towards Swift for a lot of the songs on his upcoming album – (pronounced subtract).

She introduced him to The National’s Aaron Dessner when they were working on Red (Taylor’s Version) together, on which Sheeran has two collaborations with Swift, “Run” and “Everything Has Changed.”

Thinking of You

“I kind of would keep my distance if there would be a collaborator that she’d be working with closely just because that’s her thing,” the “Thinking of You” singer said. “And I don’t want to be like, ‘Well I’m gonna do that too,’ but she was like … she said, ‘I think it’d be really important for you as an artist to do what I did and work with Aaron because this is what it did for me. And I think you and Aaron should work together.’”

And she was right. Dessner and Sheeran went on to co-create every song on –, which releases May 5.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts