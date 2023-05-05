McDonald’s charged with labor law violations

The Department of Labor (DOL) fined three McDonald’s franchisees after an investigation ascertained that hundreds of children — including two 10-year-olds – were hired as workers, in absolute federal labor law violations.

Under Kentucky’s child labor laws, children below 14 years old are not allowed to work. The Department of Labor fined the businesses $212,544 in civil money penalties.

“Too often, employers fail to follow the child labor laws that protect young workers,” Louisville, Kentucky, Wage, and Hour Division district director Karen Garnett-Civils said. “Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens, and deep fryers.”

The investigation concluded that among the three franchisees, 305 minors were employed.

Other companies fined for violating child labor laws

In 2019, Nestlé agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by former child slaves from Mali who accused the company of complicity in their forced labor on cocoa farms in the Ivory Coast.

In the same year, the Swedish fashion retailer H&M was fined €35,000 by a court in France for using child labor and forced labor in its supply chain in Myanmar.

In the 1990s, Nike faced significant criticism and boycotts over allegations of child labor and sweatshop conditions in its overseas factories.

Employers violating child labor laws can be subjected to fines, penalties, and criminal prosecution. Additionally, companies that use child labor may face reputational and financial risks, as many consumers and investors are increasingly concerned about ethical and sustainable business practices.

Employers need to be aware of child labor laws in their jurisdiction to ensure that they are complying with these regulations and do not commit law violations. This may involve verifying job applicants’ age and maintaining records to demonstrate compliance with labor laws.

Ultimately, the protection of children from exploitation and abuse is a fundamental responsibility of all members of society, including employers, governments, and individuals. By working together to enforce labor laws and promote ethical business practices, a brighter future for children around the world is guaranteed.

