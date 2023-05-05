Apple’s DIRTY new secret: INCREASING trade-in value for OLD iPhones to BOOST sales of new iPhones 

Apple is no stranger to controversies in the last few years. Unfortunately for the company, it seems that they are going through a strange period. Previously, we wrote about how Apple is pausing production of the M2 chip. The M2 chip is commonly found in the newer Macbook Airs and Pros.

The BBC states that the tech giant had their biggest fall since 2019 last year. The brand lost about 5% in sales, which may look like a small number, but it will definitely have a macro effect. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO blames the supply chain problems that were occurring during the pandemic.

Macrumors states that the prices of each refurbished item, ranging from iPhones to Macs and even Apple Watches are increasing. They state that those trading in the iPhone 13 pro will get $30 more. Furthermore, those that are wanting to get rid of their older Macs are going to get at least $50 extra. Currently, it is only a speculation that the tech giant is doing this in order to boost sales of their newer products.

Social media users react to Apple’s new secret

Be careful who you trade it to I traded my 13 to AT&T last year and was told I do get $1000 credit towards the 14 pro max all just for them to keep my phone and still charge me $1300 for the 14 pm (mind you the 13 was only 3 months old ) I was robbed — Slime (@Mtvslime100) May 4, 2023

Some users state that they traded in their older iPhone 13 for the latest and greatest model, which is the 14. In addition to this, it was said that they will receive an approximate of $1,000 which will be for the new iPhone. Unfortunately for the user, Apple still charged them $1,300 for the newer phone.

Moreover, the quality of their devices now are quite solid. An iPhone can easily last for 3 to 4 years. Previously, iPhones could not last as long as they do today. According to iphonelife.com, the lifespan of an iPhone varies depending on how often it is brought to the Genius Bar for repairs and how much money is spent on replacing parts like batteries and screens. While some people can use their iPhones for five years or more, on average, an iPhone is expected to last between two to three years.

Lastly, Apple also allows trade-ins for Android phones. This is for obvious reasons a shocker as it is rare to see another company willing to actively buy products from another. Following that, this could also be a good practice for Apple to do, as they might highly likely be able to convert Android users to their platform.

The photo above is from Apple’s official website.

