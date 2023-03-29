Elijah Wood secretly welcomes second child last year

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood shared that his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved has welcomed a second child, their daughter.

The actor made the revelation to Wall Street Journal.

The 42-year-old Wood and his Danish partner kept the news of the baby’s arrival mum for several months before sharing it. Wood’s revelation came when he talked about how he started his day.

Wood Starts His Day Early

The actor said in his Monday Morning profile how he is an early riser due to having two little children.

This is the first time the actor has spoken openly about the arrival of his and Mette-Marie’s second child.

He told the publication: “‘[We have a] three-year-old son [Evan] and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early.”

But he confessed he doesn’t mind the early mornings, admitting he likes “starting the day”.

And he later revealed to the publication that in parenting you are “constantly being challenged, in the best way.

“It’s as much my own personal growth as it is about my child’s growth,” he added.

Wood and his partner worked together on the 2017 film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. In 2019, they welcomed their first child Evan, in a similarly quiet manner.

Only in 2020, during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that he disclosed the birth of his first child.

Keeping the news quiet

He told Meyer, “And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve.”

During his chat with WSJ, Wood explained that only those close to the couple knew about his children through a private Instagram account.

“I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” Wood said. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share.”

“It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”

Promoting Yellowjackets

Wood is currently promoting the second season of the hit series Yellowjackets, which premieres March 26 on Showtime. He plays a new character in Season 2 named Walter, a “citizen detective” whose story intertwines with that of Christina Ricci‘s character Misty.

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

