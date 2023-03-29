Rep Jim Jordan criticises Democrats proposal to ban gas stoves at home 

Now, the fight between the Republicans and Democrats seems never ending. Recently, Representative Jim Jordan criticises the Democrats on their proposal to ban gas stoves at home. This is due to the fact that the Dems tend to claim that the Republicans are crazy when it comes to their political speeches.

According to Fox News, New York lawmakers are preparing to pass a legislation that will ban the use of gas stoves in new commercial and residential properties, including single-family homes.

This will make New York the first of its kind in the country to focus on fossil fuel and gas appliances. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, along with her fellow Democrats in the state legislature, are in favour of this legislation that aims to prevent the use of fossil fuel furnaces, water heaters, and gas stoves in most new construction projects.

The internet reacts over Jim Jordan’s tweet

It's part of a global climate change initiative. They're not banning existing gas stoves, but building more of them is not a good idea. I know you have to pretend you don't believe in climate change, but I'd appreciate it if you'd just get out of the way. — Bill Ingram (@TheRocketGuy) March 27, 2023

He tweets that the Dems claim that they do not want to completely ban gas stoves. However, the opposite is going on in New York. However, a leftist replies to his statement saying that it is to combat climate change. Furthermore, only new buildings are going to have this implementation and existing buildings will not.

And what if we want a new home with a gas stove? Did you miss that part? — Josh White 🇺🇸 (@WhiteJoshuaL) March 27, 2023

Further discussions regarding the gas stoves being unavailable only in new homes are apparent on the thread. In addition to this, there are some conservative folks that are content with gas stoves. They are questioning those that still have an interest towards having gas stoves in their new homes.

Now that GYM, is chair of the Judiciary, he’s at the top of his game. Bigger loser! — Nanny to 7 (@frances_rickard) March 27, 2023

Multiple criticisms are directed towards Jim Jordan for his tweet. Twitter users are implying that he does not care about the wellbeing of children. This is due to gas stoves being bad for kids with asthma.

Regardless, it is apparent that the right wingers are unhappy that laws like these are coming up. It is due to the fact that a stronger rule can be in place where older homes are affected as well. However, on the other hand, the leftists are happy with this movement as it can save the environment.

