Elon Musk documentary a way to salvage his ‘roller-coaster-ride’ reputation?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Elon Musk will also have his own documentary. Is this to save his sporadic ‘famous-infamous’ standing in the hearts and minds of his business colleagues and the millions of Twitter followers? Or just another business move?

Dubbed “Musk,” the documentary is the work of the much-admired Alex Gibney who depicted the project as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the Tesla CEO.

Gibney said that the documentary will take a “hard look” at one of the world’s richest men. He likewise admitted that he’s been working on it “off and on for some time.”

The initiative is also described as a “rigorous portrait” of the tech CEO that will “take on the challenge of examining” him and his global impact.

Elon Musk: Icon or felon?

Elon Musk has been growing his business interests and continues to increase his corporate empire for several years, eventually becoming the world’s wealthiest man.

Naturally, many people would like to learn more about his life, personal and business. Thus, there has been an abundance of Elon Musk documentaries before Alex Gibney’s latest project.

In 2018, Sonia Anderson directed “Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man. Three years later, the British broadcasting firm BBC featured a program dubbed as “The Elon Musk Show.”

Similarly, the Netflix movie “Return to Space” featured SpaceX and its CEO. Later, another movie about artificial intelligence featured Musk titled, “Do You Trust This Computer?”

Will the Alex Gibney’s “Musk” be special? How will it stand out from the previous documentaries? Gibney has been known as someone who is critical and incisive.

For instance, he made a movie about business fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and her now-defunct company Theranos.

He courageously discussed Julian Assange in “We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks” and boldly deliberated about Russian president Vladimir Putin in “Citizen K.”

Gibney’s Delight

Alex Gibney said, “I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!” Gibney added.

Jigsaw Productions is producing his Elon Musk documentary alongside Anonymous Content, Closer Media, and Double Agent.

The question is – is this documentary an attempt to salvage Elon Musk’s confusing reputation? Can it justify his act of firing out the thousands of employees at Twitter?

Hopefully, the “Musk” documentary will not be another debacle like the Harry-Meghan Netflix disaster.

Elon Musk. Screengrab from YouTube

