Khloé Kardashian was obsessive about weight after divorce

Reality star Khloé Kardashian, 38 started her fitness journey following her divorce from former Lakers star Lamar Odom, 43. With the divorce finalised in December, Kardashian told Instyle that she “turned to the gym” because she “didn’t really know what to do” after their split.

“Of course, in the beginning, you [have to] get over that hump of it being really hard and something so new for you,” she shared. “But I felt so accomplished.”

The Media Told Khloe She Was Fat

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she was “obsessive” about her weight after her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2016. The reality star said that at the beginning of her fitness journey, she cared too much about the number on the scale. However, she has since changed her perspective and is now more focused on the endorphins she gets from exercise rather than the “aesthetic” results. Khloe added that she has not looked at a scale in years, as she finds it to be an unhealthy practice. She also said that what has kept her dedicated to her health journey is the knowledge that she is in control. - Advertisement - Khloe co-founded Good American, a clothing line that offers inclusive sizes for women, in 2016.

She is a control freak

“I’m sort of a control freak, but in life, we can’t control everything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “But the gym, what I put in it, I know I’m going to get out of it. And being a control freak — I’m proud of it — I love that I have that control.”

Inspired by her journey, she hosted and executive produced the E! reality TV show Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian for three seasons to help real people on a “physically and emotionally challenging journey” to their best body after difficult life experiences. The show lasted from 2017 to 2019 on-air.

“I go off of how confident I feel in myself. I’m all about [doing] what’s best for me, mind, body, soul. There is no one size fits all.”

The mother of two often posts sexy gym snaps on social media showing off her intense workout routine — which usually includes the Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine ($1,695) she plugged during the InStyle interview, a celebrity fitness favourite that’s appeared on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list.

