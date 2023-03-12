Back to the days when Sony sold Walkmans in water

In 2014, it was uncommon to find electronics that were waterproof. Even the iPhones from that time were also not water resistant. Nevertheless, Sony went above and beyond to provide customers with what they truly wanted. Despite scepticism from the public, they began selling these products packaged in bottles of water.

The verge stated, Sony, in an effort to distinguish its product from competitors such as Apple’s iPod shuffle, came up with an innovative plan for its customers in New Zealand. In collaboration with the advertising agency DraftFCB.

The company devised a smart strategy that involved packing its earbud/MP3 player combination in a complete water bottle. This clever marketing approach quickly emphasises the product’s waterproof capabilities.

Sony Walkmans in water

Don't drink the sony walkman water pic.twitter.com/5NAGdikp5K — Max Teddybear werewolf in october (@bearto_urso) March 8, 2023

- Advertisement -

A Twitter page posted this interesting fact and garnered over 29 million views. Netizens are looking at the advertisement with curiosity as they believe this is a rare way of promoting a product, even today. Some are joking that it is not advisable to drink “Sony’s” water.

Then there's me, buying it for the bottle. 🫣 — Penny (@PoablyPenny) March 8, 2023

More jokes surfaced with some netizens saying that there could be some people buying the headphones solely for the water. However, there are also those who appear to purchase the item solely for its bottle.

Imagine the untold number of cool things we've missed out on because some boardroom full of stale old men though "nah nobody will buy that" — Upperlowerclass (@Upperlowerclas1) March 8, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, some netizens are citing that this project nearly went unreleased. This is due to the fact that some of those in the Sony board thought that a product like this would not be successful. Moreover, some are speculating and wonder what other cool inventions have been rejected by board members.

How much did it cost? Am I just giving a vending machine £100? — Kryten (@Kryten2309) March 8, 2023

Some say Sony was selling the mp3 player in vending machines by the pool. Others questioned the payment methods for such a device. However, it is expected for one who is interested to simply swipe their credit card at the machine.

- Advertisement -

They are still selling waterproof Walkmans with better specifications and a different design. The device appears to still be selling well for them to continuously manufacture it.

Read More News

Related Posts