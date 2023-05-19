Attn: WFH workers – Elon Musk says working from home is ‘morally wrong’

“Working from home is morally wrong.” This is a startling statement from someone whose whole life is engrained in technology and new ways of doing things – Elon Musk.

In an interview with CNBC‘s David Faber, Musk who has asserted his commitment to working seven days a week, stated that employees exhibit greater productivity when working in a physical setting.

The Message From Musk

However, Musk also conveyed his dissatisfaction towards white-collar workers who work remotely, highlighting the distinction based on social class, as the majority of service employees are obligated to perform their duties on-site.

“There are some exceptions, but I kinda think the whole notion of work-from-home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ‘Let them eat cake,'” Musk said. “You’re going to make people who make your food that gets delivered [that] can’t work from home; the people that come fix your house, they can’t work from home, but you can?”

“Does that seem morally right? That’s messed up,” Musk said.

Office workers vs. laborers

Musk emphasized the difference between office workers and individuals whose job functions are limited to factory environments, such as auto workers.

He expressed his viewpoint by stating that the “laptop class” is detached from reality, pointing out the evident example of automobile manufacturing where remote work is not feasible.

Musk’s statement highlights the disparity in work arrangements between these two groups.

