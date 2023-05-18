Jennifer Lopez says that her twins suffer because of having famous parents

Jennifer Lopez, 53 shared with Audacy the challenges of raising two kids in the public eye while promoting her latest film The Mother, on May 11. The actress said she wished she could protect her twins, Emme and Max, 15 from “everything” and elaborated further.

She said that being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand and she feels for her children for that because they did not choose that.

Jennifer Lopez on Famous Parents

The star said that her 15-year-olds she shares with ex Marc Anthony have just started letting her know how people treat them when they walk into rooms. J.Lo said that others are not seeing them for who they are and that it has to be a really hard thing for them.

The mother of the twins added that she would love to be able to protect her children from that. She shared that strangers judge Max and Emme and bully them while also dishing on how important it is for their growth.

“Everybody has to deal with being bullied. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” Ben Affleck’s wife said. “But … they know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Lopez added that pain is necessary and it is actually good. Lopez said that the pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it.

Earlier in the interview she argued that she was not a traditional mother and not a stay-at-home mother but a single mother and a working mother.

Blended family

In 2008 she welcomed her twins while she was still married to Marc Anthony, 54. In July 2022, Lopez got married to Ben Affleck, 50 and the couple now have a blended family of five children.

Affleck shares three children with ex-Jennifer Garner, 51. The Affleck-Garner kids include Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts