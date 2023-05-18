Target OFFERING “TUCK” bathing suits for women with MALE PRIVATE PARTS

The running meme among the conservatives is that in the 2020s, women now have male private parts. Target is slowly getting in hot waters among Americans as they appear to be the most “woke” out of the other chain superstores. Furthermore, they are also offering “tuck” bathing suits for women with male private parts.

A recent story in the Daily Mail states that conservative groups are calling for a boycott of Target due to their release of a Pride collection for children. They are accusing the retailer of engaging in the ‘indoctrination and grooming’ of young individuals, deeming it ‘highly inappropriate and disturbing.’

The current collection includes various clothing and home goods. They include a lime green adult romper suit featuring the word ‘gay’ on the back, a ‘Live Laugh Lesbian’ t-shirt, and a mug adorned with the phrase ‘Gender Fluid’.

These stories are somewhat in conjunction with these tuck bathing suits as it is slowly pushing the conservatives on edge. The conservatives are fighting back these major corporations with their financial strength. It seems that if Target isn’t careful, they might be placing themselves in a Bud Light situation.

Target’s new TUCK bathing suits

Everyone in the replies are upset, but I for one am happy to see Buffalo Bill being able to go to the beach comfortably — Donavan (DeathCripps) (@DeathCripps) May 16, 2023

Target is slowly becoming a joke among Twitter users. Clown World, a conservative Twitter page, is questioning the validity of a tuck friendly women’s bathing suit. Another user states that they are happy that Buffalo Bill is now able to wear a swimsuit with ease. For those who don’t know, Buffalo Bill is a psychopathic serial killer in Silence of The Lambs, from 1991.

Yeah.. every other store has predator, rape-proof bathrooms…. 😒 — Berry Fairy (@berryfferry) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, Twitter users are expressing their discontent with the chain superstore. They state that they have been boycotting Target since they allow trans women into the women’s restroom. However, it is still unfair to call every transgender person a predator as it is not mutually exclusive towards a certain group of people.

I disagree. Target knows that its core demo of upper middle class white moms are all about turning their sons trans. — A Smith (@ASmith03615702) May 16, 2023

Some are complaining that they are promoting trans bathing suits casually in stores. However, there are users that state this is currently in the pride section. Customers can opt to not enter the pride section if they choose to do so. Another user claims that the upper middle class White women are eager to have a son that is a transgender female.

Regardless, it does seem a little peculiar to have a tuck friendly bathing suit. Following that, if the demand is requesting for it to be made, then Target still has to cater to said demographics. It is entirely up to the conservative customers to either continue or boycott Target if they disagree with their political viewpoints.

