The Rings of Power’s Ema Horvath to star in cult film remake, The Strangers

Ema Horvath of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power fame has landed a role in a horror remake. The actress has been cast in the third film in The Strangers franchise.

According to Deadline the film which is directed by Renny Harlin (who made Die Hard 2) will “follow a young couple who begin a new life together in the Pacific Northwest.”

The synopsis reads, “Along the way, their car breaks down and they are forced to spend the night in an isolated Airbnb home. Through the night they are terrorized by three murderous masked strangers.”

Lionsgate Entertainment is planning to expand the story in a new and unexpected way with a pair of sequels. The remake will be written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland.

The film is a cult classic with the first film starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman released in 2008. The story revolves around a couple who have to cope with a terrifying home invasion.

It was followed by its sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night, some 10 years later.

Other members of the cast include Madelaine Petsch who last acted in Riverdale and Froy Gutierrez who was in Cruel Summer.

Horvath currently plays Earien on The Rings of Power which ended on October 14. The second season is currently under production. She also acted in Blumhouse’s psychological thriller “Like.Share.Follow” and the thriller “What Lies Below”.

The actress will also soon be seen in the drama Who Are You People which also features Devon Saka and Alyssa Milano.

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have admitted that the primary season “didn’t work” because the episodes lacked the “urgency” needed when adapting JRR Tolkien’s work.

“One of the many massive issues we realized was even when it was a small scene, it all the time has to tie again into the bigger stakes,” said Payne.

