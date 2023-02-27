Emily Kohrs: Bane or boon in the Trump 2020 election court drama?

“Why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand. Because, she’s clearly enjoying herself, but, I mean, is this responsible?”

The statement was CNN‘s Anderson Cooper explicitly verbalizing what so many analysts and ordinary observers are thinking.

Grand jury proceedings are kept in strict confidence. This serves two purposes – first, it encourages witnesses to speak freely and without fear of retaliation, and second, it protects the potential defendant’s reputation in case the jury does not decide to indict.

But with what Emily Kohrs is currently doing, three questions need to be answered – 1) can that confidence be kept? 2) will this damage the integrity of the results and of the jury itself? 3) is this just a ploy, a strategy to dismiss everything that has been started in these investigations?

Or is she just too excited about her role as a juror?

Kohrs Enjoying the limelight?

Emily Kohrs spent months listening to evidence and witness testimonies. Recently, she took part in a media blitz detailing pieces of the special grand jury’s report, including indictment recommendations.

She had interviews with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Associated Press, and The New York Times, along with appearances on CNN and NBC.

Kohrs likewise inferred that she would be dissatisfied if no charges were brought forward after the special grand jury’s endorsements because “too much of my time” was spent on it.

Apparently, from all sides, Kohrs was broadly criticized for giving such extensive media interviews about the ongoing case.

What they say

Former Department of Justice inspector general Michael Bromwich described Kohrs as a “reckless idiot” on Twitter amidst reports that several Republican witnesses in Fulton County are making moves to quell any probable arraignments because of her public declarations while the criminal inquiry is ongoing.

Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, told MSNBC that he had never seen a grand juror of any kind, special or otherwise, “come out and speak like this” in his 25-year career.

“I am deeply troubled by the fact that this much disclosure is going on in this process, and I think it has legal ramifications,” Figliuzzi said.

And Even Donald Trump is allegedly not happy when he said this on social media, “Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts…. “This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court.”

In agreement with Anderson Cooper, former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams had this to say of Kohrs — “The problem is that in making the statement, she’s undermined the integrity and the independence of the grand jury.”

But what if – just a theory – this is a ploy of Trump? Since Kohrs is undermining the integrity of everyone involved, the court will dismiss everything because the veracity and truthfulness of the entire investigation have been tainted.

So, who gains? This is a possibility worth considering.

