Emily Ratajkowski shares her dating requirements

Emily Ratajkowski is currently unattached and open to new romantic possibilities! On TikTok, she playfully shared her criteria for potential dinner dates in a lighthearted voiceover. She shared about the dating requirements to spend some good time together.

In her post, she mentioned being thankful that she has moved past a challenging phase in her life. She is also interested in anyone who is willing to take her out for dinner. Ratajkowski, originally from London, went through a divorce from her husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, after a four-year marriage in 2022. Ratajskowski and Bear-McClard share a son Sylvester Apollo, 2.

Ratajkowski moving forward

Sources shared that the decision to separate was initiated by Ratajkowski, and she is coping well, prioritizing her role as a mother. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ratajkowski revealed that she initially hesitated when Bear-McClard proposed without a ring, but he improvised by fashioning one from a paper clip, which she found romantic.

When he proposed without a ring, Ratajkowski was reluctant but he then made a sweet gesture by using the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made it into a ring.

Experiencing turbulent emotions

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November 2022, just a month after filing for divorce, Ratajkowski admitted experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions, including anger, sadness, excitement, joy, and relief, emphasizing that it’s okay to feel all these emotions.

- Advertisement -

She recently used her social media presence to show support for young women going through divorces before turning 30. She highlighted her own experience, getting married at 26 and separating at 32, suggesting that being in your 30s, financially independent, and exploring life’s possibilities can be liberating. She captioned one of her TikTok posts that she found it stylish to be divorced by the age of 30.

Read More News

Steven Tyler cuts short Aerosmith farewell tour for health reasons

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts

No related posts.