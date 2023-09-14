Steven Tyler cuts short Aerosmith farewell tour for health reasons

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, 75, has cut short his farewell tour due to vocal chord injury on September 9. As a result their September shows will be postponed.

Tyler put up a statement on his Instagram account stating: “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctors orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s shows that led to subsequent bleeding.

“We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The new dates will have the first of these shows on January 29, 2024 in Detroit and continuing until February 29 in Cleveland.

Aerosmith said that all previously purchased tickets would be honored for the rescheduled dates and that refunds would be available for those who can’t attend. Those who want refunds have been advised to go back to the place where they purchased their tickets from.

- Advertisement -

The famous band’s farewell tour is called Peace Out: The Farewell Tour started on September 2 in Philadelphia, it will continue throughout the United States with two shows in Canada.

Aerosmith’s original band will be on tour with the exception of Joey Kramer on drums. Other guest performers that will join the tour include Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton and Eminem.

Kramer’s decision to sit out the tour was due to health reasons as well as its members are aging.

The band issued a statement to saying that while Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has decided to sit out the tour in order to focus on his health and family. His presence behind the drums will definitely be sorely missed.

His fellow band mate, guitarist Joe Perry told 97.1FM The Drive, “His heart’s in the right place, but, listen, playing the drums is an athletic event.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Isaac Moore accused of defrauding Black entrepreneurs

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts

No related posts.