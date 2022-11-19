Emily Ratajkowski and Davidson spotted on a date

- Advertisement -

Media outlet US Weekly has confirmed that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are seeing each other. A source told US Weekly that, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” and that the couple are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski both ended relationships with other partners during summer. In August, Davidson, 28, broke up with Kim Kardashian after 10 months of dating. 31-year-old Ratajkowski split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage. In September they officially filed for divorce amid rumours of the producer’s infidelity.

They share son Sylvester, 20 months. There was chemistry between the model and the comic when mutual friends set them up.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

The model have been enjoying dating amid her divorce. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last month, Emily Ratajkowski shared, “I can tell you that I have never been single before.”

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” the Gone Girl actress said of starting relationships before her marriage. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

She continued: “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”

Before getting cosy to Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski was seen getting close to Brad Pitt.

“Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us in September of the Bullet Train star, 58, and the iCarly alum, adding that both were “excited to see where things go.”

Since his split with Kardashian, 42, Davidson has been keeping a low profile. He focused on his career and trauma therapy. The star decided to seek treatment due to the violent posts shared by Kanye West throughout the course of his relationship with Kardashian.

Before the comic and model started dating, Howard Stern suggested that they should try dating each other.

“Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

The rumours about Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski started when Deux Moi shared a since-deleted Instagram Story citing a person who saw the My Body author and Saturday Night Live alum out on a date in Brooklyn, New York.

Elite Daily reported that Davidson’s “hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.”

On social media, netizens’ tongues were wagging about the dating rumour.

“Pete Davidson really went from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski??? Impressed is an understatement…” wrote one user.

“Convinced we’re in a simulation and pete davidson has admin access,” wrote another user.

“Pete davidson going from ariana grande to her writing hit songs about him then kim and destroying kanyes legacy to super model Emily Ratajkowski from the strength of being funny is all the motivation I need,” tweeted another.

“Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson is the least shocking thing ever if true,” mused another.

“I find it funny when people act shocked that Pete Davidson dates beautiful women,” explained another. “Women have been telling men for decades that we want kind men who can make us laugh and Pete, by all accounts, is a sweetheart who treats women amazingly well. Learn from him, maybe?

The King Of Staten Island star has previously been engaged to singer Ariana Grande and was also linked to Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

(Leave it to Dionne Warwick to throw her hat in the ring: “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old singing legend tweeted Monday.)

Ratajkowski is more forthcoming about Davidson’s allure when asked about him last year.

The model, who worked alongside the comedian for a campaign shoot last year, called him “super charming”.

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski said during a November 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

“Pete, he’s got the height,” she said, adding, “Obviously women find him very attractive.”

