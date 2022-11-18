Actor Kritika Kamra says success is not a now or never thing

- Advertisement -

The year is coming to an end, and this is the time most of us spend reflecting on the months that have gone by, Actor Kritika Kamra, too, is using this time to look back on the year and appreciate all that 2022 has given her.

“I have been very happy with the opportunities I got and the collaborations I did. I got enough time to work on my craft, to think, and to compartmentalise and plan my life and the kind of work I would like to do,” Kritika Kamra says.

Talking about her biggest takeaways from the year, the Kaun Banegi Shikharwati actor says, “This time has taught me a lot of patience.

“I am somebody who likes to micromanage everything, but I have learned to surrender. I have accepted that everything has its own timing, and the result is uncertain.”

Kritika Kamra and peer pressure

“To come to terms with this fact, Kamra feels, has been “liberating”. “I don’t feel pressure like I used to – to go out or do things that I don’t want to do or the peer pressure to be someone I am not. I have accepted that success is not a now-or-never thing. Rather, it’s an ongoing process,” Kritika Kamra says.

Most importantly, this time has taught her to prioritise her relationships. “I have made it a point to spend time with people I love. I am a person who keeps a small circle of those who unconditionally support me, and I do the same for them.

“To recognise those people and to be able to express my feelings for them, has been part of my personal growth. So yes, a lot of introspection has happened. I have grown up a little and have found a steady pace,” she ends.

