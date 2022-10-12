‘The energy of Manila is the best,’ K-pop group Seventeen says at ‘Be The Sun’ concert

- Advertisement -

Manila, Oct. 12 — K-pop boy band Seventeen came back to the Philippines for a two-day concert extravaganza that dazzled fans, who, in return, overwhelmed and surprised the group with their cheers.

In February 2020, Seventeen held their “Ode to You” world tour in Manila with a one-night engagement, the second to the last K-pop concert held in the Philippines before the pandemic took over.

This time, Seventeen held their “Be The Sun” concert in Manila for two days from Oct. 8 to 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Against the backdrop of the sun, which symbolizes their aspiration to reach new heights, Seventeen opened the concert with “Hot,” the main track of their “Face the Sun” album which sold 2.37 million copies in the first half of the year based on Korea’s Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Music Chart).

This was followed by Seventeen’s performances of “March,” “Hit” and “Rock With You,” and Joshua and Vernon’s “2 Minus 1.”

Before and during the entire show, Filipino fans’ loud cheers and screams filled up the entire arena, which did not go unnoticed.

“Manila’s energy is no joke! You guys are crazy!” So hype!” said Hoshi as Seventeen greeted the crowd on the second day of the concert.

He added, ‘It’s been a long time, probably, right? It’s so nice to miss you again.”

K-pop artists who have performed in the country always took notice of Filipino fans’ deafening voices and overwhelming reactions.

“Hi, guys. Long time no see. Thank you for coming,” said Mingyu.

“Thank you guys for coming out tonight. Wow! Your energy is really amazing and we are receiving so much love,” said Joshua.

He added, ‘It’s been such a long time since the last time we came here. We’re really, really glad to be back with a new world tour, ‘Be The Sun,’ guys.”

Seventeen’s trademark synchronized choreography, coupled with a three-tiered LED screen and various performances, made the concert one memorable show.

The group’s various units also made deep impressions on the audience. The performance unit, composed of Hoshi, Jun, The 8 and Dino, performed “Moonwalker” and “Wave.”

Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan, known as the vocal unit, had “Come To Me” and “Imperfect Love.”

The hip-hop unit of S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon performed “Gam3 Bo1” and “Back It Up.”

Seventeen also performed “Mansae,” “Left & Right,” “Very Nice,” “Shadow,” “Crush,” “_World,” “Darl+ing,” “Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day” and “Snap Shoot.”

“I think the energy of Manila is the best,” said Hoshi during a segment where Seventeen asked the audience to show the wave using their lightsticks.

As they bid fans goodbye, Seventeen said they were glad to have a two-day concert in Manila.

“We performed for two days in Manila. I was really happy. I will not forget these good memories and come back as soon as possible. Please love us more,” said Mingyu.

Jeonghan said, “I really had fun because you guys were so energetic. Today was really fun and we’ll come back soon, okay?”

“Please stay healthy. Please stay happy,’ said Wonwoo.

I had so much fun for two days. I actually have this sort of feeling because I did not come last time. Mahal ko kayo,” said S.Coups.

“Thank you for having a happy time with us for two days. See you guys again next time,” said The 8.

“Thank you for coming and enjoying the show. ‘Di bale, balik kami ulit (Don’t worry, we will come back),” said DK.

Vernon said, “Mahal ko kayo (I love you).”

Seventeen’s “Be The Sun” concert in Manila was presented by Live Nation Philippines.

