Fake heiress Anna Sorokin freed from jail

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin also known by her alias Anna Delvey was released from federal jail on a $10,000 bail bond. According to a Bloomberg report Sorokin is required to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring and no access to social media.

Sorokin is infamous for scamming New York’s elite to the tune of millions so much so Netflix even made a series about her shenanigans. Sorokin posed as a German heiress and quite cunningly emptied the pockets of New York’s privileged set.

Russian-born Sorokin went on a crazy spending spree after defrauding banks and Manhattan’s who’s who of around $67m to fund her jet-set life.

Her fraudulent capers were chronicled in Netflix’s Inventing Anna but Sorokin herself expressed no interest in watching the series she inspired.

“Nothing about seeing a fictionalised version of myself in this criminal-insane asylum setting sound appealing to me,” said Sorokin.

According to Variety, Sorokin did however benefit from the series release as she used the money she got from Netflix for the rights to her life story to pay off bank debts and fines to the state of New York.

“We are extremely gratified by the court’s decision today to release Anna Sorokin. While there are still a few hurdles to jump through on her release conditions, Anna is thrilled to be getting out so she can focus on appealing her wrongful conviction,” said her lawyer Duncan Levin.

In April 2019, Sorokin was convicted of eight charges which included grand larceny and was sentenced from four to 12 years.

When asked what’s next for her, Sorokin said that she would be using her new found fame to make a comeback in the art world.

In fact before her release she even hosted a pop up art show at the Public Hotel in Manhattan in which she addressed the attendees via video call from the ICE Orange County detention center.

