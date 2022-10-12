Here are some YouTube Asian mukbangers

- Advertisement -

If you are an active user of YouTube, you may have come across the terms ASMR and you may also know who are mukbangers.

Based on a description on Wikipedia, ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is a tingling sensation that usually begins on the scalp and moves back down the back of the neck and upper spine.

It is an experience of “low-grade euphoria” characterized by “a combination of positive feelings and a distinct static-like tingling sensation on the skin.”

As for mukbang, it is an eating show where the host eats a large amount of food while live-streaming to an audience. Here are a list of ASMR mukbangers on YouTube that you should check out.

Hamzy

Boasting 10 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, Hamzy is one of the OGs of mukbang is known for her excellent cooking skills. Her videos are simple, where she wears home clothes and does not talk to the camera. She cooks authentic Korean meals and sometimes order takeaway. Hamzy has a black poodle named Jjajang who appears in all of her videos. She also has a vlog called Wandering Hamzy.

Zach Choi

This American-South Korean YouTuber has 14 million subscribers to his channel. It is reported that he has done plastic surgery, with two eye jobs and a nose job. Choi was involved in a drama with fellow YouTubers Stephanie Soo and Nicholas Perry who is better known as Nikocado Avocado.

- Advertisement 2-

His favourite food is Hot Cheetos and his favourite drink is Sprite. Choi dislikes pickles and he has shown in a video where he tried eating them. Choi’s videos are known to be very aesthetically pleasing.

Eat with Boki

With more than 8 million YouTube subscribers, Moon Bok-hee of Eat with Boki is also wildly popular. She does not show food preparation or cooking in the channel.

Boki normally eats a variety of food such as Korean homemade meals or Western cuisine. She was accused of spitting her food out and editing the videos so that it does not appear so.

- Advertisement 3-

Fume

This mukbanger has more than 5 million subscribers. At the start of her videos, she has a short vlog on food. Fume also has a white Pomeranian named Mozzi which is always featured in her videos. Fume cooks most of her food on the channel and she does a variety of different cooking.

Mellawnie

Mellawnie has a little more than a million subscribers on her channel. She does not show her full face in the videos. The food that she eats are mainly very simple dishes such as cheese balls with spicy carbonara ramen or desserts.

More Mukbangers

Goodzzi

With close to 300 thousand YouTube subscribers, Goodzzi may not be as popular as other YouTubers but she is still an interesting mukbanger to watch. Sometimes she prepares her own meals. Her brother makes a special appearance sometimes as well. Goodzzi has ordered takeaway before to feature in her videos.

Nareum

Nareum has more than 2 million subscribers on her channel. Her bubbly personality and fast eating skills made her popular. Sometimes her mother or twin sister will be guests on her channel. They join Nareum to finish the food. Her twin sister owns a cookie shop in Busan and sometimes they feature the cookies on the channel.

Ami Ami

Ami Ami has more than a million subscribers on her channel. She could finish large amounts of food in a short period of time. Ami Ami also stream live sometimes on YouTube. She eats all kinds of food, from Western to Korean.

Read More News:

Parent shares hilarious struggles of getting passport photo with his baby. Watch

Related Posts