Epstein papers reveal Bill Clinton’s interest in young girls

Former President Bill Clinton’s name has emerged in newly unsealed court documents related to the notorious sex crimes committed by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Bill Clinton connection

The documents, released on Wednesday as part of a civil case brought against Maxwell by accuser Virginia Giuffre, shed light on Clinton’s connections to the scandal.

Alleged Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg testified during a deposition, recalling Epstein mentioning that “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”

This revelation adds a new layer to the intricate web of associations between high-profile individuals and the convicted sex offender.

While Clinton’s spokesperson referred to a 2019 statement asserting the former president’s lack of knowledge about Epstein’s crimes, the court records present a different narrative.

The documents, part of a now-settled lawsuit, include flight logs and testimonies that tie Clinton to Epstein, including being photographed receiving a massage from one of Epstein’s victims during a humanitarian trip in 2002.

Flight logs introduced as evidence during Maxwell’s criminal trial in 2021 revealed that Clinton had flown on Epstein’s private jets multiple times.

The logs, exposed after legal efforts by the Miami Herald in 2018, disclosed Clinton’s presence on the infamous “Lolita Express” at least nine times.

More revelations

Further revelations from documents unsealed in 2020 suggested Clinton had visited Epstein’s private Caribbean Island, known as “Little Saint James,” in 2011.

In the defamation litigation, Maxwell vehemently denied Clinton’s presence on the island, using Giuffre’s claim to challenge her credibility. The suit eventually settled in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

The plot thickens

Bill Clinton continues to maintain his innocence and he has consistently denied setting foot on the controversial island.

The unsealed documents add another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga, revealing new details about the connections between influential figures and the dark world of Epstein and Maxwell.

