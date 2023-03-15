Exotic cat, Amiry, is positive for cocaine

Amiry, an exotic cat native to Africa was found in a Cincinnati neighborhood with cocaine in its system.

The CAC, Hamilton County’s animal control services provider, said the dog wardens were alerted to reports of a leopard spotted in a tree in Oakley.

Once Amiry was found, it was brought over to a facility where the CAC staff CAC treated his broken leg and called in a big cat expert whose specialty was to handle animals of bigger sizes and various species.

“Our initial thought was the cat was a hybrid F1 Savannah, which is legal to own in Ohio, but our expert was pretty certain Amiry was a serval, which is illegal,” said Anderson.

Awed at Amiry

Anderson said he was surprised and in awe of Amiry at first glance.

- Advertisement -

“This was the first exotic cat I saw,” Anderson told ABC News. “I was thinking what a gorgeous animal and unique cat, definitely something you don’t see every day.”

After the CAC conducted its DNA test to confirm Amiry was a serval, they also performed a toxicology test. They confirmed he was positive of cocaine exposure.

Amiry’s care lasted 36 hours at the CAC before he was transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo, where there are more resources to care for Amiry’s full rehabilitation.

As of this week, ir is now part of the Cat Ambassador Program at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“Amiry is young and very curious,” said the lead trainer of the Cincinnati Zoo’s Cat Ambassador Program, Linda Castañeda.

Building Trust

- Advertisement -

“He is exploring his new space and eating well, both great signs of progress. The CAP team is very excited to have him in our care. We are working on building trust and increasing his comfort as he adjusts to his new home.”

Members of the CAP team will keep an eye on his progress before allowing him to run, jump, and engage in other activities that might impair his healing. They are concentrating on helping him acclimate to a new environment and his new care team.

Anderson said the investigation of cat’s surprise appearance in Cincinnati remains open and ongoing.

But why does it have cocaine in its system?

Read More News

- Advertisement -

NOTEL Photo is from Pexels

Related Posts

No related posts.