Shakira opens up about “rough” year and ‘so much crap’ with Pique

Shakira says it has been a rough year after splitting with Gerard Pique stating that she put up with so much crap from him.

Shakira has not been happy ever since she split up with Gerard Pique. “I’ve had a rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me,” she said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently.

Shakira, 46 said that after she released the song, “Out of Your League” she felt how other women could relate to her situation with her ex.

The Crap With Pique

“I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.

“And I did write the song for me but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

Shakira said that Pique was having an affair and she first noticed because of a bottle of jam that kept disappearing even though neither her nor her son ate it.

Shakira has been vocal about her hatred for Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti saying there is a place in hell for women who don’t support other women.

“I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men I’ve fallen in love with and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective, and today I am sufficient on my own,” she said.

Pique is now dating Marti and the couple made their romance Instagram official in January with a photo of them eating lunch together.

New Girlfriend

In fact the soccer star admitted that he even lets his new girlfriend pick his clothes for him.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me. I’m a puppet,” said Pique.

Fans however were shocked about Shakira and Pique’s split in June last year following his infidelity.

Shakira and Pique started dating after they met during the Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) song performance in 2010. They also have two sons Milan 10, and Sasha, 8.

NOTE: The picture above is from YouTube screengrab

