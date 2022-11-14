Fans, Here’s All you need to know about K-Pop’s BLACKPINK

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. It is the first girl group to debut under the same entertainment company seven years after 2NE1.

BLACKPINK consists of four members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé. They officially debuted on August 8, 2016, with the single album Square One.

Fans of BLACKPINK are called Blink, a name which means the fans start with Blackpink and end with Blackpink.

Their first single album Square girl group One features Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

They are the most successful Korean girl group internationally and are named the “biggest girl group in the world”.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with Ice Cream (2020) and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with Born Pink (2022) which is the best-selling album of all time by a Korean girl group and the first to sell more than two million copies.

The quartet was the first girl group to top Billboard’s Artist 100 and the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. They are also the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (2018).

The music video was the first by a Korean group to surpass one billion views and is currently the most viewed by a Korean group on YouTube. Kiss and Make Up , a 2018 collaboration with Dua Lipa was the first by a Korean group to receive a certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and a platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

BLACKPINK 2020

BLACKPINK’s debut studio album, The Album (2020) was the first album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies and is the highest-charting female Korean album on the Billboard 200 at number two, both records that were surpassed by their follow-up album Born Pink (2022).

It was the first album by a K-pop girl group in history to reach number one on the Billboard 200 as well as the UK Albums Chart. Pink Venom (2022), the lead single from the album was also the first song by a Korean group to top the ARIA Singles Chart and the first song by a female Korean act to top the Billboard Global 200.

Throughout their career, the girls have broken several online records. Music videos for Kill This Love (2019) and How You Like That (2020) each set a record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

BLACKPINK is the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulated one billion views each on YouTube. They are the most-subscribed music act on YouTube and the first to reach over 80 million subscribers and the most-followed girl group on Spotify.

Furthermore, they received the New Artist of the Year Award at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group in 2020, the first MTV Music Video Award won by a Korean girl group and recognition as the first female Korean group on Forbes’ 30 under 30 Asia.

BLACKPINK have been acknowledged as one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea by Forbes Korea (placing first in 2019, third in 2020, and second in 2021) and by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a global K-pop phenomenon helping spread K-pop content worldwide.

