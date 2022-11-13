Ex Miss Universe Olivia Culpo says after breaking up with Nick Jonas she didn’t even have enough for groceries

- Advertisement -

Former Miss Universe and model Olivia Culpo said there was a stage in her life where she didn’t even know if she could afford rent or food and that was just after her split with Nick Jonas.

Olivia Culpo who was Miss Universe in 2012 was in a relationship with Jonas for two years between 2013 and 2015. She said that after their break up she didn’t even have enough money for groceries.

Fortunately, the model has seen a big turnaround in her life having launched her own reality series called The Culpo Sisters.

In the show, she talks about her relationship with Jonas but was reluctant to do so, in the beginning, asking the producers if she could leave that out.

“Do I have to talk about that? I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me. I moved to L.A with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right?

But when he broke up with me. I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

She said that the break up was hard on her and she had no idea who she was as a person.

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married – I thought all the things. I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to pay my rent?’

“I couldn’t even afford my groceries,” says Olivia Culpo.

“It was a serious pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me you can’t give up.”

Culpo has since moved on and is currently living with San Francisco 49ers football player Christian McCaffrey. Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra.

Of her new relationship she says, “He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for, so I never have to worry about anything.”

