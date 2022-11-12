Gigi Hadid deletes Twitter account, says it’s a cesspool of hate and bigotry

- Advertisement -

Gigi Hadid has deleted her Twitter account saying she is quitting the micro-blogging site as it’s no longer a ‘safe place’.

Her doing so coincides

With Elon Musk’s purchasing of Twitter for $44 billion.

The supermodel said she did so as the social media platform was a “cesspool of hate and bigotry”

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership. It’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it is not a place I want to be part of. I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” she added.

The long-legged beauty said that she is “only sorry to the fans” that she has “loved connecting with for a decade” on the platform.

Hadid also attached her statement with that of Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh who tweeted about being laid off from Twitter. Singh’s post was as follows; “Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company. I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts and crisis including Ethiopia.”

Twitter retrenched half its workforce on November 4 with an email to the staff explaining that cuts were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Musk defended his action by saying that anyone who “exited was offered 3 months of severance which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”

According to data firm human rights

Bot Sentinel, Twitter may have lost over a million users since Musk bought the tech company for $44 billion. Some users had been suspended while others may have deactivated their accounts out of protest.

A number of celebrities have also exited from Twitter following Musk’s acquisition. Last month Toni Braxton announced that she would not be using Twitter as well.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of free speech is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay of Twitter as it is no longer a safe place for myself, my sons and other POC.”

Other celebrities who have left Twitter include Debra Messing, Mark Ruffalo, Tea Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned, Bye,” Rhimes had written.

