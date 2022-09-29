Farm helper arrested for raping 11-year old

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 28 — BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya – A male farm helper was arrested allegedly for raping an 11-year-old who was reported to have delivered a baby in this town.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher Viluan, 25, a farm helper of the victim’s family.

He was arrested on a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Paul Attolba Jr. of RTC Branch 30 dated July 2022.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the victim’s room sometime in May 2021 and raped her.

The suspect allegedly threatened the young lady so that she would not report to her parents what happened.

The victim’s mother accompanied her daughter to the Bambang police and narrated what had happened to her.

The suspect was arrested only on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and is now in the custody of Philippine National Police Bambang.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

