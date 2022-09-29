One Dollar Lawyer’s Namgoong Min and model Jin Ah Reum to tie the knot

- Advertisement -

Actor Namgoong Min and model Jin Ah Reum are getting married in October. The wedding will be organized by Namgoong Min co-star and good friend Jung Moon Sung. Jung was in Good Manager, The Undateables and The Veil with Namgoong Min.

Namgoong Min’s agency, 935 Entertainment also issued a statement on the upcoming nuptials;

“Actor Namgoong Min and his longtime girlfriend Jin Ah Reum have come to bear the fruits of their long love as reliable lifelong partners.

The wedding will take place on October 7 at a location in Seoul. The wedding will be carried out quietly together with close relatives and acquaintances, and we ask for your generous understanding that we can not give details as it will be held in private.

We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future days of these two who will take a meaningful first step in their lives, and they will continue to greet fans with even more improved sides of themselves so that they can repay the support.

Please continue to show lots of interest and love for actor Namgoong Min.

Thank you.”

Namgoong Min and Jin Ah Reum first met on the sets of Light My Fire in 2015. They dated for seven years.

Namgoong Min is most recently seen on One Dollar Lawyer which premiered on September 23rd. The unusual series features a lawyer who only charges 1,000 won as his legal fees and yet is highly skilled at winning cases.

The actor rose to fame in 2006 in A Dirty Carnival. He is known for his roles in The Veil, Awaken, Doctor Prisoner, Good Manager and Hot Stove League for which he won the Grand Prize at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for playing Baek Seung-soo.

