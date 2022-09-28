Korean pop music composer, producer arrested for use, possession of meth

- Advertisement -

Manila — A Korean pop music composer, producer and musician was arrested by the police in Seoul for using and possessing (meth) methamphetamine.

Don Spike, 45, who is also a TV personality, was busted by the police in a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul at about 8 p.m. KST on Sept. 26.

According to the Seoul Nowon Police, at the time of his arrest, Don Spike was in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine, which could give about 1,000 doses. He also tested positive for meth use through a rapid drug test.

The arrest of Don Spike was a result of an investigation by the police of a drug suspect earlier this month who said he had used drugs with Don Spike.

Korean media reported that Don Spike had been taking drugs while traveling around Seoul since April and would rent a hotel party room and take drugs with acquaintances.

Don Spike participated as a songwriter for EXO’s “Miracles in December” and Super Junior’s “Islands.”

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Despite lifting of mask mandate, most Malaysians keep wearing one… just to be on the safe side