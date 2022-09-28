Surprising celebrity divorces after long marriages

- Advertisement -

We constantly hear about celebrity breakups and most of the time we are not surprised. However here are a few eye-opening divorces that occurred after being married for a long time. (Source E News)

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

After being married for 25 years, the duo spoke with much joy posting their undying love and appreciation on Instagram in May.

“There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, a woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25!, posted Stallone to which Flavin replied,

“Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

This was in May, only for the duo to file for divorce in August and have their anniversary post deleted.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus

Parents of daughters Miley, Noah and son Branson. The country music superstar filed for divorce in 2010. He changed his mind and withdrew his petition only to refile in 2013. This was again withdrawn and the couple decided to stay together. However Tish then filed for divorce in April.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways -not with sadness but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be proud of and it is now time to create our own paths.”

Bill and Melinda Gates

The couple revealed they were splitting up in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. The separation contract was much talked about thanks to the estimated $130 billion fortune they had amassed over the years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

First a famous actor and then governor of California, this couple was said to be going places. But sadly they announced their separation in 2011 after 25 years of marriage. Not surprisingly the reason for this became clear when a week after filing for the divorce, Schwarzenegger confessed to fathering a son with the family’s former housekeeper who had been with them for more than 20 years.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

News of one of the richest men in the world getting a divorce was a big deal in 2019 when the Amazon founder announced that he was divorcing his wife of 25 years.

Bezos who has four children with Scott said that they had already been separated for a long time before he instituted divorce proceedings.

Scott married Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett in March 2021 after receiving $38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock in her divorce settlement which made her one of the world’s richest as well.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins

Married for 23 years, the couple first met on the set of baseball movie Bull Durham. Sarandon had said that when they announced their separation in 2009, people had come to her on the street stating, “I cried and cried when I heard.”

Her reply was, “Well I was sadder! I didn’t’ think it would ever happen either. You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realise that it’s fulfilled after that point.”

Robbins later married actress Gratiela Brancusi in 2017.

