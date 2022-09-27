Dog poops in a woman’s mouth and she spends three days in hospital

- Advertisement -

A dog managed to poop in a woman’s mouth? How did that happen?

The woman was apparently asleep, it must have been a very deep sleep, leading to the dog pooping on her face.

According to the story, it was unfortunate that the 51-year-old mother of three was snoozing with her mouth open when the dog’s doo-doo accident landed in her mouth.

But when she woke up from the nap, she realised that her daughter’s dog had pooed on her face.

This is what happened to Amanda Gommo and it ruined not only her afternoon nap but also her confidence in her look.

Her nap was disrupted when the chihuahua Belle became ill and had violent diarrhoea and that led to the ugly incident.

She had to spend three days in a hospital. Indeed, after she found that there was dog poop in her mouth, she sprinted to the bathroom to clear her throat.

“I was having my afternoon nap with Belle, like I always do, when I suddenly felt something squirt in my mouth,” Gommo recalled according to the British media.

Soon she got sickly and she was in the hospital for a gastrointestinal infection that she got as a result of the dog dumping in her mouth. Must have been plenty.

Apparently, Gommo’s symptoms were similar to the dog and it only progressively worsened. And 48 hours later, the cramps had spread all over her body which caused the family to call 999.

- Advertisement 2-

In a weird animal-to-human infection, the dog’s sickness had been transmitted to the poor woman!

Read More News:

Filipino cinematographer Matthew Libatique on ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’: ‘My job is to make this heightened reality acceptable as a reality’