Feederism, a new trend among bored adults who groom others to gain weight 

Apparently, there is a word that is resurfacing among the woke community. Feederism. Furthermore, it is exactly as it sounds. Feederism is a form of fetish play for those into plus size individuals. They want to feed these individuals until they get big. Some are going as far as to make them unalive due to over eating.

There are clear examples of this happening all over the world. According to the Daily Mail, after gaining social media fame for humorously addressing her belly’s size, Antonia Graham, a 25-year-old from North-West England, now earns up to £10,000 monthly by filming herself eating.

Furthermore, her TikTok following went up to over 357,000 in 2022 when she defiantly respond to trolls who called her ‘fat.’ Following that, these trolls state that she was proudly embracing her ‘morbidly obese’ identity. Antonia was from a stay-at-home mom to a lucrative gig on OnlyFans, indulging in McDonald’s, KFC, and Dominos for her new dream job.

Feederism, a trend grooming adults making them overweight

Sadly not new. When I was making sex mags back in the 1980s and 90s I encountered a few feeders and “feeding to death” is a real thing. The women are thrilled at first to meet a guy who “loves them for who they are,” then find themselves trapped by their own growing bodies. — Dian Hanson (@thedianhanson) September 12, 2023

Apparently, this isn’t a shocking new trend. X users state that this has been around since the 1980s. Following that, some of these individuals were eating food until they were no longer alive. This is in fact very concerning as the longevity of someone’s life is cut short simply due to this fetish.

Quite possible that she was groomed, abused, controlled into eating by the guy she was living with. — Radio Veronica (@RadioVeronica3) September 12, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, those questioning the woke agenda are making crude remarks regarding the transgender movement involving children. X users state that they (the woke culture) can make kids transition, they can also make them overweight. Following that, others state that significant others who have malicious intent can coerce their partners to do so.

Finally a comment understanding that it’s her choice therefore her argument is invalid totally. No one’s forcing her to eat she never said that she just chose to eat what he gave her. — Plutoson (@Plutosonx) September 12, 2023

However, users are not showing any sympathy towards the woman who claims to have been a victim of feederism. They state that she is merely justifying her actions of over eating herself into her new weight category. Following that, these users state that it was her own choice and nobody was forcing her to gain weight.

Regardless, when someone is in a toxic environment or situation with their lover, they might resort to desperate means in order to keep them. There are some users who show sympathy to the woman, but for the most part, users are not really that sympathetic to her.

- Advertisement -

Read More News







Related Posts

No related posts.