FIFA’s best men’s player is Messi over Haaland in a tiebreaker. Ladies’ winner Bonmatí

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland tied for the same 48 points in a global football awards match, demonstrating their unmatched influence on the game.

Lionel Messi was crowned as the best men’s player for 2023, while Aitana Bonmati added to her collection of individual accolades by winning the women’s award at FIFA’s award ceremony in London.

Haaland surprise?

A thorough voting process including national team coaches, captains, a few chosen journalists, and the fervent online fan base resulted in a tie.

This numerical parity highlights a shared summit of achievement and emphasizes the unifying power of the beautiful game, encapsulating the global recognition of their outstanding talents.

FIFA’s Best, Champions League Queen, and World Cup Wonder Aitana Bonmatí

The 36-year-old Argentinean star outperformed Mbappé and Haaland to win his eighth Ballon d’Or in October of last year. In addition to her Ballon d’Or and UEFA awards, 25-year-old Aitana Bonmatí, the playmaking dynamo from Spain, also won FIFA’s Best Women’s Player title simultaneously.

With her incredible efforts, Bonmat helped Spain win the World Cup and Barcelona win the Champions League. She was named Player of the Tournament in both tournaments and cemented her status as one of the best players in women’s soccer.

Bonmatí shared; “It’s been an exceptional and unique year that I’ll remember all my life,” and further transalted “I owe this to the teams that I’ve played with. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be here.” an article from Hindustan Times shares.

Spain’s women made history by winning their first World Cup title during a thrilling journey that began on August 1, 2022, and ended in the World Cup final last August.

