Video: Massive fire breaks out at world’s biggest produce market in Paris

India, Sept. 26 — Dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday following a warehouse fire at the Rungis International Market- the world’s largest produce market. The massive market supplies Paris and the surrounding areas with fresh food.

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze, Associated Press reported.

Paris fire spokesman said that no one was injured in the massive fire which was brought under control and posed no risk to the nearby areas.

The cause of the fire was unknown but will be investigated, fire services said.

The wholesale market employs more than 12,000 people and boasts of warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

